版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Tribunal issues court decisions

Feb 8 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal

* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions

* Government Employee Pension Fund, represented by PIC SOC Limited, and ETG Inputs Holdco deal approved without conditions Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐