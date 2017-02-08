BRIEF-Secom Co Ltd is expected to post 7% gain in revenue for nine months ended Dec- Nikkei

Feb 8 Nikkei :

* Secom Co Ltd's operating profit for the nine months ended December apparently climbed 3% on the year to a record 95 billion yen - Nikkei

* Secom Co ltd will likely maintain its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31- Nikkei

* Secom Co Ltd is expected to post a 7% gain in revenue to around 665 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2k3NflS) Further company coverage: