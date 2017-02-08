版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Fuji Soft Inc's operating profit looks to have climbed 3 percent in 2016 - Nikkei

Feb 8 Source: Nikkei

* Fuji Soft Inc's operating profit looks to have climbed 3 percent in 2016 to about 8.7 billion yen - Nikkei

* Fuji Soft Inc's sales apparently rose 4 percent to about 160 billion yen in 2016 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2kOpwLi] Further company coverage:
