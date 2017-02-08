版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Arconic confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing

Feb 8 Arconic Inc :

* Confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2kng6Tx Further company coverage:
