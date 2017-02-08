版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg

Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐