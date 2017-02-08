BRIEF-SUNCOKE ENERGY ENTERED INTO CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Suncoke Energy Inc
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING
* SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SAYS AMENDMENT REDUCES AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM $150 MILLION TO $125 MILLION
* SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY, OR REVOLVING TERMINATION DATE, TO DECEMBER 1, 2018
* SUNCOKE ENERGY - AMENDMENT REDUCES COMMITMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT, BY ISSUING LENDERS FOR ACCOUNT OF BORROWER, FROM $100 MILLION TO $50 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2llpzyJ Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.