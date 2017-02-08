BRIEF-SUNCOKE ENERGY ENTERED INTO CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011

Feb 8 Suncoke Energy Inc

* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING

* SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SAYS AMENDMENT REDUCES AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM $150 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY, OR REVOLVING TERMINATION DATE, TO DECEMBER 1, 2018

* SUNCOKE ENERGY - AMENDMENT REDUCES COMMITMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT, BY ISSUING LENDERS FOR ACCOUNT OF BORROWER, FROM $100 MILLION TO $50 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2llpzyJ Further company coverage: