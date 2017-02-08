版本:
BRIEF-pSivida Corp says entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co to create an at market equity program

Feb 8 pSivida Corp

* pSivida Corp says entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co to create an at market equity program

* pSivida Corp says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having aggregate offering price of up to $20 million through FBR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
