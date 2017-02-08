版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa Corp files for secondary offering of up to 36.3 million shares

Feb 8 Alcoa Corp :

* Alcoa Corp files for secondary offering of up to 36.3 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2kPhpOw) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐