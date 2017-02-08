BRIEF-Zurich Insurance proposes Catherine P. Bessant to join board of directors

Feb 8 Zurich Insurance Group Ag says

* proposes Catherine P. Bessant for election to board of directors

* election will take place at the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2017

* Bessant has been Chief Operations and Technology Officer at Bank of America since 2010

* all the current board members will stand for re-election for another one-year term