BRIEF-Zurich Insurance proposes Catherine P. Bessant to join board of directors

Feb 8 Zurich Insurance Group Ag says

* proposes Catherine P. Bessant for election to board of directors

* election will take place at the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2017

* Bessant has been Chief Operations and Technology Officer at Bank of America since 2010

* all the current board members will stand for re-election for another one-year term Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
