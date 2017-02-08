BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:
* Freddie mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
* Auctioned a $500 million reopening of its 1.50% three-year usd reference notes security that matures on jan. 17, 2020
* Stop yield for issue, cusip 3137EAEE5, was 1.480%, priced at 100.057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.