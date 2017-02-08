版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security

Feb 8 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* Freddie mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security

* Auctioned a $500 million reopening of its 1.50% three-year usd reference notes security that matures on jan. 17, 2020

* Stop yield for issue, cusip 3137EAEE5, was 1.480%, priced at 100.057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
