BRIEF-Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings is expected to report operating profit of around 21 billion yen for april-dec term - Nikkei

Feb 8 Nikkei:

* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings is expected to report an operating profit of around 21 billion yen for the April-December Term - nikkei

* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings co ltd's sales apparently totaled just over 403 billion yen for the April-December term - nikkei

* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings co ltd is expected to keep current forecast calling for 2% gain in operating profit for full year through March 31 - nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2lr0HCw) Further company coverage:
