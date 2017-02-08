BRIEF-Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings is expected to report operating profit of around 21 billion yen for april-dec term - Nikkei

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Nikkei:
* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings is expected to report an operating profit of around 21 billion yen for the April-December Term - nikkei
* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings co ltd's sales apparently totaled just over 403 billion yen for the April-December term - nikkei
* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings co ltd is expected to keep current forecast calling for 2% gain in operating profit for full year through March 31 - nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2lr0HCw) Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.