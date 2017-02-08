版本:
BRIEF-Group Ten Metals says has arranged two private placements to raise proceeds of up to C$1.8 mln

Feb 8 Group Ten Metals Inc :

* Arranged 2 concurrent, non-brokered private placements to raise total proceeds of up to C$1.8 million by issuance of up to 29 million units

* Proceeds of financings will be used on company's Yukon and Ontario projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
