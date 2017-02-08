版本:
BRIEF-SABRE CORP SAYS SIGNED NEW AGREEMENT WITH GULF AIR

Feb 8 Sabre Corp :

* SABRE CORP SAYS HAS SIGNED A NEW AGREEMENT WITH KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN'S NATIONAL CARRIER, GULF AIR

* AGREEMENT WITH GULF AIR TO PROVIDE A PORTFOLIO OF ENHANCED PASSENGER SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
