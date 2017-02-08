版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Thornburg Investment Management reports 6.36 pct passive stake in Avinger - SEC filing

Feb 8 Thornburg Investment Management Inc :

* Thornburg Investment Management Inc reports a 6.36 percent passive stake in Avinger Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2kTvcmI) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐