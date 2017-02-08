版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 mln people use Facebook Lite around the world

Feb 8 Facebook Inc

* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
