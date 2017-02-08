版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-DIEBOLD NIXDORF SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR

Feb 8 Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
