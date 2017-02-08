BRIEF-Foundation Capital reports 14.6 percent passive stake in Azure Power Global as of Dec 31, 2016

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Foundation Capital VI
* Foundation Capital VI Reports a 14.6 percent passive stake in Azure Power Global Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lrvFu0] Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.