2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Foundation Capital reports 14.6 percent passive stake in Azure Power Global as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 8 Foundation Capital VI

* Foundation Capital VI Reports a 14.6 percent passive stake in Azure Power Global Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lrvFu0] Further company coverage:
