公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Southern California Gas Co says entered settlement with South Coast Air Quality Management District

Feb 8 Southern California Gas Co:

* Entered into a settlement agreement with South Coast Air Quality Management District

* Will fund AQMD's health study related to Aliso Canyon natural gas leak Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
