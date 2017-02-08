BRIEF-Marcato Capital Management reports 6 pct stake in Deckers Outdoor - SEC filing

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Marcato Capital Management LP :
* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 6.0 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp as of February 6, 2017- SEC filing
* Intend to engage in discussions with directors and officers of Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Says acquired shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in belief that "shares are undervalued and are an attractive investment"
* Intended discussions may include one or more members of Deckers Outdoor's management, board to discuss co's business, strategies Source text : (bit.ly/2lrAAeI) Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.