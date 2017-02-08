版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports 5.42 pct passive stake in Egalet - SEC filing

Feb 8 Index Venture Associates III Ltd:

* Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports a 5.42 percent passive stake in Egalet Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2kIGt78) Further company coverage:
