BRIEF-CEO Gil Shwed reports 17.8 pct passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies - SEC filing

Feb 8 Gil Shwed :

* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
