公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo's board likely to eliminate 2016 bonuses for bank's top executives - CNBC citing DJ

Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Wells Fargo's board is likely to eliminate 2016 bonuses for the bank's top executives, including CEO & CFO - CNBC citing Dow Jones
