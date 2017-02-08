版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Glu partners with Kris Bryant and MLB

Feb 8 Glu Mobile Inc :

* Glu partners with Kris Bryant and MLB

* Glu - partnered with MLB, major league baseball players association, major league baseball players alumni association and Kris Bryant for upcoming mobile game Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
