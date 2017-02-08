版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-UPS board increases quarterly dividend

Feb 9 UPS

* UPS board increases quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
