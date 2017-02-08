版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Echostar Corp says on Feb 7 increased size of its board from 7 to 8 members, number of independent members of its board of directors from three to four

* Echostar Corp says on Feb 7 increased size of its board from 7 to 8 members, number of independent members of its board of directors from three to four Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
