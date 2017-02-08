版本:
2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Clearwater Paper says plans to build new tissue machine, related converting equipment for producing private label tissue products

Feb 8 Clearwater Paper Corp

* Clearwater Paper says plans to build new tissue machine, related converting equipment for producing private label tissue products

* Clearwater Paper Corp says plans to build new tissue machine at a site adjacent to company's existing facility in Shelby, North Carolina

* Clearwater Paper Corp says estimated cost for project includes approximately $283 million for tissue machine

* Clearwater Paper Corp says projects that construction of new facility will be completed in early 2019 and fully operational in 2020

* Clearwater Paper Corp says company expects to fund project with cash flow from operations and its revolving line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
