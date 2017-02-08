BRIEF-Kellogg Co will begin to exit its direct store delivery network in Q2

Feb 8 Kellogg Co :
* Kellogg Co - will begin to exit its direct store delivery
(dsd) network in Q2
* New model "will be transformational" for Kellogg, reducing
complexity and cost structure
* Kellogg Co - transition from DSD network will be complete
in Q4 of 2017
* Kellogg Co - company is providing severance and benefits,
as well as offering retention packages for impacted employees
* Kellogg Co- moving to warehouse model will also allow
company to reduce complexity and bring benefits to both retail
partners and Kellogg
* Initiative will be part of an expanded project K program
* Company expects initiative to bring U.S. Snacks'
operating profit margin in line with that of Kellogg North
America
* Kellogg Co - "after a transition period, company expects
this initiative to contribute to accelerating its top-line
growth over time"
* Kellogg - transitioning dsd-distributed portion of co's
U.S. Snacks business to warehouse model used by pringles, rest
of its north american business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: