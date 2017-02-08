版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Imperva to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million

Feb 8 Imperva Inc :

* Imperva -to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million in cash Source text:(bit.ly/2k4fHZY) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐