Feb 8 Paypal Holdings Inc :

* Paypal Holdings-received subpoenas from U.S. Department of Justice seeking production of certain information related to historical anti-money laundering program

* Paypal Holdings- cooperating with DOJ in providing information in response to subpoenas - SEC filing

* Paypal Holdings - unable to predict the outcome of the government's investigation