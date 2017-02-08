BRIEF-Regeneron pharmaceuticals says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent

Feb 8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says appeals court grants
stay of permanent injunction for praluent (alirocumab) during
appeals process
* Regeneron -Sanofi and Regeneron will continue marketing,
selling and manufacturing praluent in U.S. during appeal process
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - injunction is not
applicable outside U.S. or to clinical trials which are
continuing as planned
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipated launch of
praluent in 15 additional countries in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: