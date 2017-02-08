BRIEF-HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility

Feb 8 HNI Corp
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its
Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility
* HNI Corp says to consolidate Colville production into
existing hearth manufacturing facilities
* HNI Corp says anticipates closure and consolidation of
Colville facility to be substantially completed by end of Q3
2017
* HNI Corp says corporation estimates realignment will save
$2.8 million annually beginning in Q4 2017.
* HNI Corp says corporation anticipates charges related to
closure and consolidation will impact pre-tax earnings an
estimated $6.7 million.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: