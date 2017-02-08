BRIEF-HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility

Feb 8 HNI Corp

* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility

* HNI Corp says to consolidate Colville production into existing hearth manufacturing facilities

* HNI Corp says anticipates closure and consolidation of Colville facility to be substantially completed by end of Q3 2017

* HNI Corp says corporation estimates realignment will save $2.8 million annually beginning in Q4 2017.

* HNI Corp says corporation anticipates charges related to closure and consolidation will impact pre-tax earnings an estimated $6.7 million.