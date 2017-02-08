BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines receives 4th of 5 scheduled installment payments from Zijin Mining

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 8 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd :
* Ivanhoe Mines receives fourth of five scheduled US$41.2 million installment payments from Zijin Mining Group as part of Zijin's US$412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - fifth and final us$41.2 million installment payment is due on May 23, 2017.
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - after receipt of fourth installment from Zijin, Ivanhoe's consolidated working capital is approximately US$355 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.