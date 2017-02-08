版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share

Feb 8 Halliburton Co :

* Halliburton declares dividend and announces annual shareholders' meeting

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2k4DJ1Y] Further company coverage:
