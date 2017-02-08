BRIEF-Halliburton sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Feb 8 Halliburton Co :
* Halliburton declares dividend and announces annual shareholders' meeting
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2k4DJ1Y] Further company coverage:
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.