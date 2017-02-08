版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL APPROVES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Feb 8 Robert Half International Inc

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.22 TO $0.24 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
