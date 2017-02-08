版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 07:48 BJT

BRIEF-Associated Capital Group's board approves an additional $0.25 per share contribution under its shareholder designated charitable contribution program

Feb 8 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated Capital Group's board approves an additional $0.25 per share contribution under its shareholder designated charitable contribution program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
