BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd

Feb 9 Tower Ltd -
* Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an
aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
* Offer unanimously supported by tower board, in absence of
a superior proposal
* Each tower director has undertaken to vote all tower
shares in his control in favour of fairfax proposal
* Board also confirms that fairfax proposal does not impact
tower insurance policies and rights of policy holders
* Two of tower's major shareholders, salt funds management
and acc committed to vote in favour of fairfax proposal
* All figures in nz$
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: