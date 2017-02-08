版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd

Feb 9 Tower Ltd -

* Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower

* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million

* Offer unanimously supported by tower board, in absence of a superior proposal

* Each tower director has undertaken to vote all tower shares in his control in favour of fairfax proposal

* Board also confirms that fairfax proposal does not impact tower insurance policies and rights of policy holders

* Two of tower's major shareholders, salt funds management and acc committed to vote in favour of fairfax proposal

* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
