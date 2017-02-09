版本:
BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America says explosion at Deridder mill kills three contractors

Feb 8 Packaging Corp Of America

* At approximately 11:10 am CST, wednesday, February 8(th), there was an explosion at Deridder, LA paper mill

* Says cause of incident is under investigation

* Incident involved annual repair work being performed on piping in pulp mill area and resulted in three contractor fatalities

* Current assessment indicates annual outage work is expected to be delayed by up to one week, mill will then resume full operation

* At time of incident, d1 machine was down for its annual outage and d3 machine was running and continues to operate

