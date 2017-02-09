版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order

Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order Further company coverage:
