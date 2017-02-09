版本:
BRIEF-Stone Energy announces auction results for sale of Appalachia properties

Feb 9 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces auction results for sale of Appalachia properties

* Says deal for a sales price of $527 million

* Says pursuant to terms of PSA, Stone agreed to sell properties to Tug Hill for $360 million in cash

* Says Stone entered into PSA in conjunction with previously announced comprehensive balance sheet restructuring efforts

