BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln

Feb 9 Collector AB :

* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago

* Q4 total income increased by 31 pct, amounting to 431 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/2kKq02m Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8520 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
