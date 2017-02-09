BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Feb 9 Singapore Airlines Ltd
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
* Proposed order, is valued at $13.8 bln based on published list prices
* 777-9s are due for delivery from 2021/22 financial year and 787-10s for delivery from 2020/21 financial year.
* SIA has selected Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 to power 787-10s, which are to be operated on medium-range routes
* signs LOI with US airframe manufacturer comprising 39 firm orders plus six options for each aircraft type, if exercised will enlarge deal to as many as 51 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.