版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 17:17 BJT

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing

Feb 9 Singapore Airlines Ltd

* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade

* Proposed order, is valued at $13.8 bln based on published list prices

* 777-9s are due for delivery from 2021/22 financial year and 787-10s for delivery from 2020/21 financial year.

* SIA has selected Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 to power 787-10s, which are to be operated on medium-range routes

* signs LOI with US airframe manufacturer comprising 39 firm orders plus six options for each aircraft type, if exercised will enlarge deal to as many as 51 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐