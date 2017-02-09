BRIEF-Snap Inc expects seasonality to have "stronger impact" on revenue as its business matures

Feb 9 Snap Inc :
* Says the early stage of its ad business has resulted in
"high rates" of revenue growth due to a low initial base, which
has masked seasonality
* Says most of its revenue growth to date driven by
onboarding new advertisers, developing new ad products and
delivery and measurement capabilities
* Says in March 2016, entered into AWS Enterprise agreement
for use of cloud services from Amazon Web Services Inc - SEC
filing
* Says 2016 Olympics provided one-time revenue opportunity
in Q3 2016; says as business matures, seasonality to have
stronger impact on revenue
* Says under February 2017 addendum to AWS Enterprise
agreement, company committed to spend $1.0 billion between
January 2017 through December 2021 on AWS services
Source text - (bit.ly/2k6sWcJ)
Further company coverage: