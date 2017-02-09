BRIEF-Erin Energy enters into pre-export finance facility agreement with Mauritius Commercial Bank

Feb 9 Erin Energy Corp

* On Feb 6, co and unit entered into a pre-export finance facility agreement with the Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

* Erin Energy Corp- Finance facility provides for a total commitment of $100.0 million- SEC filing

* Erin Energy Corp - In connection with facility, EPNL entered into an exclusive off-take contract with Glencore Energy UK Ltd. dated January 18, 2017

* Erin Energy Corp- EPNL may make drawdowns under finance facility by way of loans and/or letters of credit until June 30, 2017

* Erin Energy - Off-take contract with Glencore Energy UK for EPNL's volumes of oil produced from oil mining leases 120, 121 located offshore Nigeria

* Erin Energy - Co's unit EPNL is required to deposit $10.0 million at closing of finance facility into debt service reserve account with Mauritius Commercial Bank