BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum reports Q4 loss per share of $0.36

Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Q4 loss per share $0.36
* 2017 capital budget lowered to a range of $3.0 - $3.6
billion
* Chemical pre-tax results for Q4 of 2016 were earnings of
$152 million compared to earnings of $117 million for Q3 of 2016
* Qtrly core results were a loss of $97 million or $0.13 per
diluted share
* Average worldwide realized crude oil prices were $45.08
per barrel for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 9 percent compared
with Q3 of 2016
* Qtrly total average daily production volumes for oil and
gas were 607,000 boe compared to 605,000 BOE for third quarter
of 2016
* Qtrly revenues $2,826 million versus $2,843 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $2.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
