BRIEF-Viacom Inc posts Q1 adjusted earnings $1.04/shr

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Viacom Inc
* Viacom Inc - company presents new strategic plan, including focus on six priority flagship brands
* Viacom Inc qtrly media networks revenues increased 1 pct to $2.59 billion.
* Viacom Inc - revenues in first fiscal quarter were $3.32 billion, an increase of 5 pct, or $170 million, compared to previous year
* Viacom Inc qtrly advertising revenues declined 2 pct to $1.29 billion
* Viacom inc - 3 pct decrease in domestic advertising revenues in quarter
* Viacom Inc - Viacom will be focused on six flagship brands- Bet, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Paramount
* Viacom - Paramount's film slate to now include co-branded releases from each of flagships, with Paramount branded films focused on franchises, tentpoles
* Viacom Inc - announcing a commitment between Nickelodeon and Paramount to move forward on a slate of four films
* Viacom Inc qtrly EPS $1.00; qtrly adjusted EPS $1.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viacom Inc qtrly filmed entertainment revenues grew 24 pct to $758 million
* Viacom Inc - spike will be rebranded in early 2018 as Paramount Network, and will serve as Viacom's premier general entertainment brand
* Viacom Inc - plans to invest in new content experiences, and will establish short-form content unit
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)