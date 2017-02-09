BRIEF-Ignyta's updated Phase 1 data on safety, anti-tumor activity published in Cancer Discovery

Feb 9 Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta's updated Phase 1 data on safety, anti-tumor activity and CNS activity of entrectinib in cancers with TRK, ROS1 or ALK fusions published in Cancer Discovery

* Ignyta Inc - studies showed entrectinib responses observed in NSCLC, colorectal cancer lasted as long as 2.5 years and still ongoing