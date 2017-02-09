BRIEF-Ignyta's updated Phase 1 data on safety, anti-tumor activity published in Cancer Discovery

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Ignyta Inc
* Ignyta's updated Phase 1 data on safety, anti-tumor activity and CNS activity of entrectinib in cancers with TRK, ROS1 or ALK fusions published in Cancer Discovery
* Ignyta Inc - updated results from two Phase 1 trials of entrectinib
* Ignyta - studies showed entrectinib to be well tolerated, with responses observed in NSCLC, colorectal cancer as early as 4 weeks after first treatment
* Ignyta Inc - studies showed entrectinib responses observed in NSCLC, colorectal cancer lasted as long as 2.5 years and still ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)