BRIEF-Lydian International says unit entered into secured credit facility with ING Bank

Feb 9 Lydian International Ltd

* Lydian international ltd - unit has entered into a secured credit facility with ING Bank N.V. For a maximum principal amount of up to US$50 million

* Lydian international - proceeds of ING term facility will be used to purchase crushing, conveying and electrical equipment for Amulsar gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
