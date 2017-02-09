BRIEF-Johnson Controls says to buy under 5 pct of Aqua Metals outstanding shares

Feb 9 Johnson Controls Inc

* Johnson controls and aqua metals sign break-through battery recycling technology partnership

* Johnson controls - finalized an agreement covering north america, china and europe for a cutting-edge electrochemical battery recycling technology

* Under terms of a multi-faceted deal, company is investing in aqua metals

* Johnson controls inc - under agreement johnson controls will also acquire just under 5 percent of aqua metals outstanding shares

* Johnson controls inc - under agreement johnson controls will also purchase aquarefined metals produced from aqua metals' facilities