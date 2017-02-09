版本:
BRIEF-Biocept's CEO issues letter to stockholders

Feb 9 Biocept Inc

* Biocept's CEO issues letter to stockholders

* Biocept- Later in year, plan to initiate commercial pilot program for hospital-based pathologists to interpret results of co's liquid biopsy tests locally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
