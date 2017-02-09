版本:
BRIEF-Coty CEO Camillo Pane comments on non-core portfolio brand divestitures

Feb 9 Coty

* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage:
